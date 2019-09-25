A warning for dangerous piers and hazardous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee is now in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids said waves on Lake Michigan will briefly subside Wednesday evening to 2-4 feet, before rebuilding to 3-6 feet overnight through Thursday afternoon.
Winds will be from the west-northwest through Thursday, at 13-18 mph Wednesday night with gusts to 28 mph, and at 18-22 mph Thursday.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, especially on the south sides of south piers.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and South Beach in South Haven.
Large waves will cause beach and dune erosion. Flooding of low-lying areas will occur along the shore and in river mouths in lakeshore towns.
High wave action and strong currents make swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.
A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.
Hazardous weather outlook
Thunderstorms are anticipated Friday afternoon into Friday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain is also a distinct threat from storms from Friday into Saturday.
Additional chances for thunderstorms exist from late in the weekend into early next week. The area will be in a wet pattern with additional heavy rain possible.
