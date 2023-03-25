The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Ottawa and surrounding counties.
Snow, heavy at times, is expected north of the I-96 corridor. Those traveling in that area should expect slippery conditions Saturday evening. In addition, wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected, along with new snow accumulations of under an inch.
