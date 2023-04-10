A Michigan family is remembering their son, grandson and brother – 23-year-old Braden Peltier – who was tragically shot last week in Colorado, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army.
“As a father, you could not ask for a more amazing young man,” said Jay Peltier, Braden’s dad, who resides in Grand Haven.
Jay Peltier said there was a 175-mile procession from his son’s body arriving in Detroit to the funeral home in Bay City. He described it as “bittersweet” and “sad, but beautiful.”
“It didn’t take away the pain, but it slowed down some of the hurt and it was really beautiful,” Jay Peltier said. “My son wanted nothing more than to be a soldier and to serve his country.”
Braden grew up living with his mother in Bay City, but spent summers, holiday breaks and weekends with his dad in Grand Haven. He spent much time with his grandfather, Howie Glass, Jay’s father-in-law. However, Jay said in their family, they disregard the extra titles and lack of blood relation, and Glass is considered dad and grandpa.
“We used to call him ‘Eddie Haskell,’” Glass said of Braden with a laugh, referencing the 1950s sitcom “Leave it to Beaver’’ character played by actor Ken Osmond. “He was everybody’s friend.”
Glass fondly remembered a cabin he built for the grandkids in Hesperia that was based off a drawing of Braden’s.
“He just absolutely loved it up there,” Glass said, adding that Braden even slept in the handmade fort and built a lean-to in the woods. “He had Army in his blood then already.”
Growing up, Glass said he taught his grandson how to drive a four-wheeler, and, along with Jay, how to shoot. Braden went on to serve in the Specialist Artillery Branch of the Army.
“We hunted together, fished together,” Glass said. “We spent a lot of time on Nichols Lake in a canoe just the two of us, we’d make a day out of it.”
Jay said he and Braden would go on “wilderness trips” together.
“We canoed to the mouth of Lake Michigan one summer in three different places,” Jay remembered. “One time we carried a canoe down to the Lake of the Clouds and went fishing for smallmouth bass – it was an epic trip.”
“He was just like me – he loved the woods,” Jay continued. “We’re outdoorsmen – we camp, we hunt, we fish.”
Each summer, Braden did the typical “Grand Haven kid things,” Jay said, such as long boarding, going to the beach and paying a visit to the local Pronto Pups and Dairy Treat.
“Since he was little he used to set up green little Army men around our house and have battles with them,” Kathy-jo Peltier, Jay’s wife, remembered. “He always said, ‘I want to do this when I grow up.’”
Braden took pride in following in their footsteps of other veterans in the family. Jay said Braden’s great-grandfather served in World War II, his grandfather served in the Vietnam War, his stepfather served and was wounded in Iraq, and his grandpa Glass was in the Army reserves.
“I kind of knew what he was going through,” Glass said. “We talked about that, too. He loved guns and that’s why he was in the artillery and with the big guns.
“He was a good kid and that’s how he died, too, helping somebody,” Glass said.
According to an ABC-12 News article, Braden Peltier died after a shooting around 3:45 a.m. March 26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Peltier and another man both sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and were rushed to a local hospital, where Peltier was then pronounced dead. Peltier was stationed at U.S. Army post Fort Carson, which is located south of Colorado Springs.
“I want them to catch who did that to my son,” Jay Peltier said.
Braden called his grandpa and grandma “out of the blue,” Glass said, just days before he died to check on them after they both went through medical issues.
“He was happy, jolly, ‘How are you doing Grandma and Grandpa, I’m praying for you and hope your surgery went good’… Just happy-go-lucky,” Glass said. “I didn’t really realize I was an idol in his life and I meant that much to him. He did to me, I know that. He was a special kid.”
Jay and Kathy-jo Peltier said Braden was special in more ways than one, growing up taking care of his sister, Riley-jo Peltier, who has special needs.
“He was our daughter’s hero that she lost,” Kathy-jo Peltier said. “They had a very close relationship. He used to give her breathing treatments and feeding tubes. He was a very big protector.”
Kathy-jo, who came into Braden’s life when he was 3 years old, remembered Braden’s thoughtfulness for others.
“He is the sweetest boy that anybody could ever meet, he had the biggest heart,” Kathy-jo said. “His hugs were just amazing. He was all about family and his friends. He just wanted everybody to be happy.”
In 2020, Braden married his wife, Pagge Peltier, and they had a son, Caycee Peltier, who is now 2 years old.
Jay and Kathy-jo Peltier said they were happily surprised to see so much support when their son’s body was flown into Detroit from Colorado.
“I think we all needed to see that,” Kathy-jo said, of the many area police and fire departments, veterans, service members and community members that took over the highway as Braden’s casket was transported to his hometown of Bay City. “It gave us the pride that we knew we had in him.”
The parents said there was even a tour bus of veterans visiting from Arlington, Virginia, that stopped to give a “hero salute” for Braden the day his body was transported back home, on April 6.
Sgt. Ashley Smith served with Braden in Colorado and was with him the night he died.
“He called me ‘mom’ all the time,” Smith said. “I was able to be there for him and hold his hands in his final moments to give him comfort. I’ve been through a lot of crap but this one hits different. He called me ‘mom’ and I couldn’t do anything to help it or change it.”
Smith said Braden was clearly passionate about his role in the Army and was always excited to learn more.
“He was an outstanding soldier,” Smith said. “Anything you asked him to do he’d have it done. He was very smart when it came to his job … He was always very much into training, he took it very seriously and he was always willing to teach other people if they didn’t know something.”
Smith said Braden’s title was a Cannoneer Number 1 – or “Number 1 Man” – and he worked the “gun line” and did maintenance as needed on the artillery.
“He basically is the round loader, so he’ll load up the correct round for the fire missions and he’ll pull the lanyard when the chief tells him to,” Smith described. “He was always striving to learn everything he could … He was always striving to learn the next position up from what he was and he did really good.”
Smith said Braden expressed a goal of entering the special forces one day.
“He was very ambitious when it came to his career,” she said.
In Colorado, Braden’s love for the outdoors did not falter.
“He loved going out into the mountains in Colorado … fishing, hunting, very much an outdoorsman … always working on his cars that he would go a little too hard on,” Smith added with a laugh.
Braden had just returned to the U.S. last December after being deployed in Poland.
“It is amazing the weight those 23- and 25-year-olds have on their shoulders and what they’re expected to do and how they’re expected to act,” Jay Peltier said. “It is literally crushing.”
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that all U.S. and Michigan flags within the state capitol and across all public buildings and grounds be lowered to half staff Tuesday in Braden’s honor. The flag lowering coincides with Braden’s funeral, which is set for Tuesday in Bay City.
“Braden represented the best of our state as he served our nation in uniform,” Whitmer said in a press release. “A Bay City native and proud husband, dad, brother, and son, Braden leaves behind a legacy of service that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
“It’s incredible, the outpouring of support,” Jay Peltier said. “He’s a good young man and he deserves it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.