On Tuesday, Ottawa County’s Health and Human Services Committee gave its public health department a verbal lashing over its attendance at Grand Haven’s Pride Festival on June 10.
Public Health Officer Adeline Hambley told the committee that the health department had a booth at the festival to provide health services. In particular they were there to vaccinate against mpox (monkeypox), which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) website, has mostly affected gay and bisexual men.
She said the health department was also there to vaccinate against COVID-19 and to teach sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention.
“In public health as well as primary care, my job as a physician as well as my job as the medical director, is to meet people where they are and not half way to where we think they should be,” Dr. Gwen Unzicker said. “One of the reasons why we attended the event is because many of those that attended are part of the community that was disproportionately affected by mpox.”
Unzickner said sometimes people are uncomfortable seeking out care and might get help if public health is already there at events such as the Pride Festival.
Commissioner Allison Miedema said she wanted to know if money was spent for the health department to be there, and who had paid for their booth. Hambley said she actually wasn’t sure if there was a cost and would have to get back the other commissioners about that later; she also cleared up some confusion about her department sponsoring the event.
“It was not a sponsor, if we were there it was to provide healthcare services at a targeted population that was at-risk or a higher risk,” Hambley.
Miedema equated the health departments attendance of the Grand Haven’s Pride Festival as promoting this type of behavior at school.
“I would just like to share as a teacher with a masters in early childhood, that one of the main ways that young children learn is by observing the world around them, and then acting out what they are observing, in a way making sense of the world around them. This is called pretend play,” Miedema said in response. “Let’s imagine that a young boy or girl experienced the drag show, who were given money to give to the drag queen for the performance. Now, let’s fast forward to this fall.
“Imagine with me a preschool classroom and now this young boy or girl offers pretend money to another classmate to perform such as the drag queen was performing,” Miedema continued. “Is this promoting healthy behavior?”
Holland Township resident Joel Spaulding issued his own verbal beatdown right back at the commissioners during the public comment period Tuesday.
“This grooming discussion is ridiculous,” Spaulding said. “You want to talk about posing a danger to kids, you guys just voted for a resolution a few weeks ago to let people like (Chairman) Joe Moss carry an open weapon without any type of restrictions whatsoever in our county. You can look as dumb as you want sir, I don’t care.
“If you want to care about impressions, how about the impression they get when they see an instrument of violence in public and nobody gives a s__t. Even when there are massacres in Michigan that happen over and over again,” Spaulding continued. “Your concern is about drag queens at a public event that parents choose to take their kids to. By the way, aren’t all of you supposed to be the champions of parental rights? Which parents?”
Miedema said health departments should be open to everybody in the community, and thanked the department for being so.
“However, this is not about caring about health in a community. There is a big difference about caring for health in the community and being a participant and providing a booth,” Miedema said. “By being in attendance the Ottawa County Department of Public Health is promoting sexual promiscuity, which in turn can contribute to future clients of public health, who will be seeking STD testing and mental health services.”
Quoting Sociologist Sarah Vaughan, Miedema said the health department was helping to “normalize deviance.”
“The fact of the matter is that adults and children are oversexualized in this country, this state and even in our county,” she said. “When will all adults join together to protect the health of its children and its society? From its emotional health, to mental health, to physical health?”
She said this not an attack of a certain community, and that there are people both straight and gay who have concerns.
Commissioner Gretchen Cosby seemed mostly concerned by potential side effects the vaccine for mpox might have on people and its efficacy. Cosby is a former nursing professional, but – same as Miedema – is aligned with the political organization Ottawa Impact, which campaigned against mask mandates and forced vaccinations for COVID-19.
“Again, like many vaccines, it is not 100 percent effective at preventing infection, but it is effective at reducing the severity of the disease,” Unzicker said. “Again, thinking about this particular vaccine, this was a new event that happened in the U.S. last year.
“We are still in the process of gathering that information, learning more about it, and that is another reason why data collection is so important,” she continued. “We have to measure what we treasure. We have to get the information before we can make decisions going forward.”
Side effects to the vaccine, Unzincker said, are typically skin reactions, which she said would make sense because mpox does something similar.
