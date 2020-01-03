Health officials urge prevention as flu season kicks into high gear

This year’s strain of flu is on the increase in the community, according to Ottawa County health officials, and the rise is prompting them to encourage taking preventative measures against the illness.
“The number of flu-like illnesses reported by schools, licensed child care centers and health care providers, along with the number of emergency department visits, is higher than this same time last year,” according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health’s weekly flu report.
The department noted that, during the week before Christmas, approximately four out of 10 flu tests came back positive for the illness.
The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some common symptoms include a cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, fatigue, and more.
Nationally, the CDC estimates that from the beginning of October to Dec. 21, 2019, that there have been between 4.6 million and 6.6 million flu illnesses, between 2.2 million and 3.2 million medical visits, anywhere from 39,000 to 68,000 hospitalizations, and 2,000 to 5,000 deaths.
Although last year’s flu season was the longest lasting in a decade, the number of cases was lower than those of the 2017-18 season, which was labeled “severe” by the CDC.
Over the fall and winter of 2017 and 2018, there were more than 44.8 million people in the U.S. who were sick with flu-like symptoms, 20.7 million hospital visits pertaining to the illness, more than 808,000 hospitalizations and more than 61,000 deaths.
In comparison, last season’s 21-week strain, which peaked in February 2019, caused between 37.4 million and 42.9 million flu-like symptoms, from 17.3 million to 20.1 million hospital visits, between 531,000 and 647,000 hospitalizations, and from 36,000 to 61,000 deaths.
“The 2018-19 U.S. influenza season differed from recent seasons in that there were two waves of influenza A activity of similar magnitude during the season,” the CDC reported.
Influenza A is one of four types of the virus, with A and B being the cause of seasonal epidemics almost every year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
To defend against the illness, both the CDC and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health suggest washing hands, getting a flu shot and more.
“Receiving a seasonal influenza vaccine each year remains the best way to protect against seasonal influenza and its potentially severe consequences,” the CDC said.
In the Ottawa County health department’s weekly flu report, preventative steps also include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched areas, and more.
“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing,” the department’s report says.
“Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent the spread of germs.”
