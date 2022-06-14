A heat advisory is in effect again Wednesday for West Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Heat index values of 100 to 104 are expected for portions of south-central and southwest Michigan until 10 p.m. Wednesday, when a cold front is expected to move through the area.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
There will be limited relief from the heat Tuesday night for people without air conditioning with heat indices likely staying above 80 degrees.
Precautions:
— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Public cooling centers:
Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt has identified some cooling centers for the public. They are located at the following locations:
— Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
— Gateway Mission (Holland Rescue Mission) in Holland will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Herrick District Library, 300 S. River Ave., Holland, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Air quality alert for Wednesday:
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Wednesday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties: Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page at: michigan.gov/EGLE.
Grand Haven forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South-southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West-southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
