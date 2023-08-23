A heat advisory remains in effect for West Michigan through Thursday morning, while an air quality alert for dangerous pollutants is in effect today and Thursday, and a warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect until late tonight.
Heat Advisory
What: Heat index values up to 104 degrees are expected.
Where: Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Barry counties.
When: From noon today to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Impacts: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Precautions:
— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Energy-saving tips
As 90-degree weather settles in across Michigan and nearby states, Consumers Energy is providing tips for homes and businesses to reduce energy use and lower bills while still staying safe and comfortable.
— Run your air conditioner in the morning to cool your home ahead of the midday heat, then turn up your thermostat during the afternoon and early evening hours. Generally, adjusting your thermostat by 1 degree can reduce your electric bill by 1-3%.
— During peak hours, from 2-7 p.m., turn off unneeded lighting, computer equipment, monitors, coffee makers and other electrical devices at your home.
— Run your dishwasher or do laundry before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
— Close your curtains and drapes to keep the sun out and the cool air in your home.
Air Quality Alert
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Wednesday (today) and Thursday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties: Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy page on the internet at michigan.gov/EGLE.
Beach Hazards Statement
A warning for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties is in effect through 11 p.m. today (Wednesday)
Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. The south sides of piers will be especially dangerous on Wednesday.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South-southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
