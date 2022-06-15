A heat advisory is in effect again today (Wednesday) for West Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Heat index values of 100 to 104 are expected for portions of south-central and southwest Michigan until 10 tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight as the cold front moves through the area. There is a small chance that a couple of them could become locally strong to severe. The main threats will be some large hail and wind gusts.
Meanwhile, today's hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Precautions:
— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Public cooling centers:
Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt has identified some cooling centers for the public. They are located at the following locations:
— Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., will be open until 9 p.m. today (Wednesday).
— Barber School, 102 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake, is open until 5 p.m. today.
— Coopersville United Methodist Church, 105 68th Ave. N., is open until 6 p.m. today.
— Gateway Mission (Holland Rescue Mission) in Holland is open until 8 p.m.
— Herrick District Library, 300 S. River Ave., Holland, is open until 9 p.m.
Air quality alert for Wednesday:
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared today (Wednesday) to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties: Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page at: michigan.gov/EGLE.
Grand Haven forecast:
The rest of the afternoon: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 90. South wind around 14 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.
