A heat advisory is in effect for West Michigan, including Ottawa County, from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Heat index values up to 103 are expected for portions of south-central and southwest Michigan, the National Weather Service says. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The combination of temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s with dew points in the lower to mid 70s will result in conditions that will be hazardous to anyone outside for an extended period of time.
Precautions:
— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Public cooling centers:
With the expectations of high temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt has identified some cooling centers for the public. They are located at the following locations:
— Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.
— Gateway Mission (Holland Rescue Mission) in Holland will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
— Herrick District Library, 300 S. River Ave., Holland, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.
Grand Haven forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South-southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South-southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 5 a.m., then showers likely after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
