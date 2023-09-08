Ottawa County’s new administrative aide appears not to have received full support from those involved in the hiring process, according to internal emails.
On Aug. 8, County Administrator John Gibbs confirmed to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners that he’d hired someone to fill the newly expanded role – but declined to name the individual to avoid “a public spectacle.”
The Holland Sentinel later reported Gibbs hired 23-year-old Jordan Epperson, a recent graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He started with the county Aug. 21.
Of the five mandatory criteria the county sought, Epperson has one – a bachelor’s degree. However, a second finalist considered for the role had more required qualifications and 20 years more experience, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The emails between Gibbs and Human Resources Director Marcie VerBeek show Gibbs directing VerBeek on June 15 to make an offer to Epperson.
“After much deliberation, I have decided to move forward with the next steps in the process for hiring Jordan Epperson for the senior executive aide position,” Gibbs wrote to VerBeek.
The next day, VerBeek asked for an additional meeting with the hiring committee “to discuss options prior to moving forward with the hiring process.” Her statements were almost entirely redacted by corporation counsel. Only two sentences were released of the two-page email, along with a chart showing Epperson’s qualifications as they compared to the other finalist, Ryan Kimball.
Former Deputy Administrator Patrick Waterman was copied on the communications. He resigned in late July, citing concerns about Gibbs and the Board of Commissioners’ Ottawa Impact majority, a group of far-right fundamentalists disgruntled over school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OI now controls a six-seat majority on the 11-member board – though in-fighting has caused at least one member to sever his relationship with the group and two other conservatives to publicly distance themselves.
In his formal resignation letter to Gibbs, Waterman said his decision “stems from a deep concern regarding what I have viewed to be a lack of effective leadership and an eroding culture of employee trust and support within the county.”
The new aide position, which expanded a previous executive assistant position, was narrowly approved by the board in March. When seeking approval, Gibbs said after two months on the job, it was “like drinking through a firehose.”
Gibbs said the ideal candidate would serve as a “body man” – an assistant or valet who follows a political figure around the clock, providing logistical assistance for daily tasks – and likened the position to a chief of staff, which would emulate the federal style of governance.
The upgrade came at a cost of $37,349.08.
According to his resume, Epperson worked as a part-time aide for Rep. Matt Maddock, one of several lawmakers active in Michigan’s “Grand New Party,” a far-right offshoot of the Republican Party. Most recently, Epperson worked as a legislative aide for Northern Michigan state Rep. Neil Friske, also a GNP supporter.
Prior to his time with Maddock and Friske, Epperson worked as a political consultant for Victory Strategies LLC, an organization founded by current Maddock legislative aide Benjamin Wetmore. He also has ties to several prominent far-right Michigan Republicans, including former MIGOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, one of 16 people charged for allegedly acting as a false elector in the 2020 presidential election.
Epperson is also an infantry rifleman in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
Kimball, the other finalist for the role, holds a master’s degree, has more years of experience in strategic management, made the Dean’s List for both his bachelor’s and master’s programs, has experience working at the international nonprofit level, has served at least two years on a major board, and has experience in management and finance. The 49-year-old Allendale resident also has extensive military experience and is currently a battalion officer for the Michigan Army National Guard, having started as a platoon leader in 2011. Prior to that, he was a special-education secondary teacher for Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Several county residents have addressed the board since the reporting of Epperson’s hire, voicing concerns with posts on Epperson’s now-deleted Twitter account and arguing his credentials don’t meet the county’s own requirements.
Epperson made his Facebook account private and deleted his Twitter account just days after his hiring was reported, but not before dozens of screenshots of his previous social media posts had been captured, including several controversial comments about women and immigrants, among other topics.
“From what I’ve seen of the social media posts attributed to Mr. Epperson, I believe each of you as county commissioners should be concerned about his ‘fittedness’ for this position,” said Karen Obits of Spring Lake. “At minimum, the content and tone of the posts I’ve seen indicate that Mr. Epperson lacks the maturity and circumspection required for the position.”
