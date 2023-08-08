Andrea Hendrick and Robert Monetza advanced through Tuesday’s primary election and will run against each other for the right to represent Grand Haven as mayor.
Hendrick, a member of the Board of Light & Power’s Board of Directors, received 1,012 votes (32%). Monetza, who served as Grand Haven’s mayor from 2019-21, was second with 817 votes (26.5%).
Current Mayor Catherine McNally finished third with 642 votes (20.8%) and local businessman Benjamin Genser was fourth with 614 votes (19.9%). Those two were eliminated from the race.
Hendrick said Tuesday was fairly stressful, especially as the evening progressed, but felt confident she had enough support to advance to the November general election.
“I’m very excited, and thankful,” she said. “I felt like I had the pulse of the community, and it feels really good when that’s affirmed. I’m extremely happy this is going to be a positive campaign going forward. Bob is an amazing candidate and I look forward to the fact that, whichever way it turns out, we’re going to have a great mayor.
“I’m also very thankful for Cathy’s service to our community," Hendrick added.
Monetza expressed his appreciation for people’s trust in him.
“I’m very happy to be moving on, and I really appreciate the support I’ve gotten from the people of Grand Haven,” he said. “I intend to campaign hard and do my best to be the next mayor.”
A total of 3,085 votes were cast by city residents — a strong number for a primary election with only one item on the ballot.
“I’m pleased that many people came out and voted,” Monetza said. “I was expecting it to be a lower turnout. I don’t know what the breakdown is on absentee versus day-of, but I’m very pleased and very proud. I’m always humbled when people have the confidence to vote for me.”
Both candidates expressed their desire to run a positive campaign going forward, and hope some of the “mud-slinging” that took place in the days and weeks leading up to the primary election will not continue.
“Going forward, I don’t think we’re going to see the polarizing issues, or any of the mud-slinging, that has taken place in this primary,” Hendrick said.
“We’re better than that,” Monetza added. “We’re better as a city, and we don’t need that. We need to focus on what’s good for the city.”
Hendrick said she’s appreciated the support people have given here over the past several weeks.
“I felt fairly confident I’d make it into the top two based on the amount of people in our community I talked to, and based on the positive responses I’ve gotten just walking around,” she said. “On a regular basis, I’ve received phone calls, text messages, I’ve been stopped on the street, had people knocking on my door, to show their support and say they’re on board with the vision this campaign represents.”
McNally, upon learning the results of Tuesday’s vote, offered the following statement: “I congratulate the successful candidates and trust they will keep the city’s best interests at the forefront as they turn to a November election. It has been my honor to serve.”
Genser thanked all who supported him in his run for mayor.
"This experience has been life changing and I can say with all honesty that I am so thankful to have been a part of this democratic process," he said. "Although the outcome is not what I hoped, I do believe that our town is full of wonderful, hard working and compassionate people who truly care about the future of Grand Haven.
"I can only hope that we are able to come together and find a sense of commonality to heal the division in our community. ... I wish Bob Monetza and Andrea Hendrick the best of luck in the upcoming general election."
