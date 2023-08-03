The annual Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade and fireworks show will create several street closings in the city of Grand Haven on Saturday.
“GHDPS respectfully reminds residents and visitors alike to be mindful of the large crowds and to expect long traffic delays,” said Capt. Lee Adams in a press release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Meijer Grand Parade
The parade participants will be staging in the residential area near Lakeshore Middle School at 900 S. Cutler St., beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. All streets within a two-block radius will be closed to accommodate the staging area. In addition, no traffic will be allowed west of Eighth Street and Davis Street, on Washington, Franklin, Clinton, Pennoyer and Grant avenues.
At 10:30 a.m., the entire parade route will be closed and traffic will not be allowed in the parade route or the roadways immediately adjacent to the parade route. GHDPS officials are urging those residents on or near the parade route that are expecting guests to have them arrive prior to 9 a.m. Once officers close the route (at 10:30 a.m.), no vehicles except parade participants and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the parade route.
Fireworks Extravaganza
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday: Harbor Drive between Sherman and North First Street, Columbus from Harbor to First, Washington from Harbor to First, Clinton from Harbor to First, Lafayette from Harbor to First, and Howard from Harbor to Sand Drive.
No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the street closure areas after 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Avenue will again become one-way eastbound to accommodate traffic flow following the fireworks. As a result, officers will be at each intersection on Franklin from Harbor Drive to Beacon Boulevard to assist eastbound traffic and any cross traffic. This change in traffic direction will occur at approximately 10 p.m.
Seventh Street from Franklin north to U.S. 31 will be closed at 10 p.m. through approximately 1:30 a.m. to facilitate safe traffic flow at the completion of the fireworks.
There will be no parking on Franklin from Beacon Boulevard to Harbor Drive to facilitate an “Emergency Vehicle Only” lane from the downtown area from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Left-hand turns will not be permitted for northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 31 between Jackson Street and Robbins Road in order to prevent traffic backups from vehicles waiting to make left turns.
“In addition to the above closures, there will be multiple temporary ‘No Parking Tow Away’ zones in place, which will be adequately marked as such and strictly enforced,” Adams noted in the press release. “Please be on the lookout for these signs.”
Finally, the drawbridge will not be raised during the hours of 10 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.
