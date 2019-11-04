Herman Miller Cares supports Grand River Greenway

The Ottawa County Parks Foundation and Herman Miller Cares have partnered to further improve the ecological value of land within the Grand River Greenway and construct a key segment of the Idema Explorers Trail.
The Grand River Greenway is comprised of 9,000 acres of public land between Grand Haven and Grand Rapids, with more than 2,700 acres protected by Ottawa County Parks. The preservation of this land provides scenic natural spaces, high-quality habitat for both wildlife and recreation, and soon, the 36.5-mile Idema Explorers Trail, connecting these two cities.
“The Grand River Greenway Initiative will help protect and enhance our local natural areas and create a better world around us all, which is why we are happy to become a partner,” said Gabe Wing, Herman Miller’s director of sustainability. “Many of our employees live and work in West Michigan and will have the opportunity to enjoy this trail and the surrounding natural areas with friends and family for years to come.”
"Giving everyone access to the scenic spaces and connected trails along the Grand River Greenway will improve the quality of life for current and future West Michigan residents," added Bobbi Jones Sabine, president of the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. "We know that trails and outdoor recreation benefit not only health but the local economy, as well. That makes it exciting that a local yet global company like Herman Miller is partnering with us on this trail initiative. We believe that the Greenway will give our West Michigan-based companies an edge in attracting future employees who are excited about living, working and playing in this great community."
Through this partnership, Herman Miller Cares has adopted a 2-mile segment of the Idema Explorers Trail. Their contribution will support the completion of trail along Green Street and 128th Avenue in Robinson Township, where construction is slated to begin in 2020. When complete, it will connect the city of Grand Haven to Connor Bayou, the M-231 bridge, the Spoonville Trail and Riverside Park.
The future construction has not delayed Herman Miller's commitment to improving the ecological value along the a portion of trail that is already complete, which travels through Connor Bayou and includes the M-231 trailhead. Already this fall, the Herman Miller Sustainability Resource Team has hosted two volunteer workdays for their employees. Together, they planted nearly 2,500 native plants at the trailhead, establishing critical habitat and are creating a "Monarch Waystation" for migrating butterflies and other pollinators.
"At Herman Miller, we create great spaces," said Diane Bunse of Herman Miller Cares. "We’re using that same vision as inspiration for the M-231 trailhead to help the Ottawa County Parks create great natural spaces that will get people outdoors."
GVSU campus segment completed
Partners gathered Oct. 23 on Grand Valley State University's campus to celebrate the completion of the Versluis GVSU Campus Segment of the Idema Explorers Trail. This 1-mile segment trail connects Grand Ravines to GVSU's Allendale campus and the Allendale business district.
GVSU President Philomena Mantella said the Grand River Greenway project improves the quality of life for students, as well as their experience and their access to the river.
“Part of what attracted me and many of our students to our great university is the beauty of our campuses, and the settings along the Grand River are a part of that incredible beauty,” Mantella said. "This trail system will eventually connect our campuses and be used by thousands of our students and student-athletes for training, education and recreation."
Peter Secchia, co-chairman of the Grand River Greenway Campaign Committee, thanked the funders of this segment of trail, including the Ottawa County Parks Foundation, Georgetown Township and the Versluis family, and said it is an example of the importance of preserving nature and green spaces. Secchia and the committee are working to raise the final $1.1 million needed for the project.
The funding from these organizations and individuals leveraged a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. Cathy Sampselle, the grant coordinator for the MDOT Office of Economic Development, described the project as a fantastic example of what we can do when we all work together.
