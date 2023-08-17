Strong winds at the lakeshore are making the south sides of piers especially dangerous due to high waves.
The city of Grand Haven closed the south pier as well as water access on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement, which remains in effect through 8 a.m. Friday.
What: High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Where: Lake Michigan shoreline in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Impacts:
— Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
— Waves of 4 to 7 feet will create particularly dangerous conditions for anyone swimming in Lake Michigan or venturing out on piers.
— While waves will gradually subside late tonight and Friday, a moderate swim risk will linger into Friday morning.
Precautions: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. North-northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
