A high wind watch is in effect for portions of central, southwest and west-central Michigan — including Ottawa County — from 7 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Thursday.
Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
Impacts:
— Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
— Widespread power outages are possible.
— Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
This looks to be a very dangerous storm, especially near the Lake Michigan shore. Winds this strong would cause significant impacts. Do not underestimate the possible impacts of this wind event.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
