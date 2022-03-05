A high wind warning is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County, from midnight to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph are expected.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Two separate bursts of wind are expected across the area. The first sweeping through between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday with a line of showers and thunderstorms.
A second burst of wind is expected between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday. This burst may be more widespread.
Wind gusts to around 60 mph will be possible across all of the southwest quarter of Lower Michigan overnight and into Sunday morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
