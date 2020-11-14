A high wind warning is in effect for Ottawa County from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Impacts:
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Precautions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Lakeshore flood warning
In addition, a lakeshore flood warning is in effect for the immediate Lake Michigan shore from 1 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday.
Significant beach and dune erosion is expected along with the potential for some lakeshore flooding in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Impacts:
Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and road closures are possible.
A strong fall storm system will move through the Great Lakes Saturday night and Sunday. Winds will increase substantially out of the west on Sunday, bringing a rise in water levels as well as producing large battering waves. Wave heights will likely reach the 12- to 16-foot range on Sunday. Peak wind gusts will top out in the 50-60 mph range.
Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shoreline, so caution is still advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate to severe beach erosion.
