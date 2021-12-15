A high wind warning remains in effect for portions of central, southwest and west-central Michigan — including Ottawa County — through 4 p.m. Thursday.
Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The strongest winds will be in the 1-5 a.m. time period.
Impacts:
— Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
— Widespread power outages are possible.
— Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
This looks to be a very dangerous storm, especially near the Lake Michigan shore. Winds this strong would cause significant impacts. Do not underestimate the possible impacts of this wind event.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Be sure to secure any loose items on your lawn as the winds will blow them around otherwise.
Lakeshore flood advisory
In addition, a lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties through 10 a.m. Thursday.
Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding are expected.
Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
The primary issue here is the erosion aspect of this storm. Water levels have lowered enough over the past year so that significant flooding from high water is not expected. However, the 10- to-15-foot waves likely will cause some erosion issues.
A lakeshore flood advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely.
