High winds, flooding, beach erosion and possible power outages are expected through tonight.
The National Weather Service says there will be significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding along most of the West Michigan shoreline.
"The worst conditions are expected from Whitehall south where wind gusts and waves may exceed 50 mph," the weather bureau said.
Waves may reach 10 feet. The churning waters of Lake Michigan could also dump debris on the shore.
A lakeshore flood watch is in effect from through tonight. The flood watch means conditions are expected to develop into flooding on the lakeshore.
"This storm may be worse than any other storm so far this fall," the NWS said in its flood watch hazard message.
High wind warning
Southwest winds will gust in excess of 60 mph today. Winds will turn west during the afternoon and northwest during the evening.
Fallen tree limbs may block roadways and cause power outages.
High-profile vehicles may become difficult to operate, especially on north-to-south roadways. Use extra caution while driving, especially on north-to-south roads.
Prepare for a power outage with nonperishable food, extra batteries and sources of light.
High water levels
The Lake Michigan shoreline has been battered by several strong fall storms. Coupling the high water levels with those storms has put homeowners in defensive mode: trying to protect their homes from quickly eroding dunes.
On Friday, a Park Township resident demolished his cottage because it was teetering on the edge of an eroding dune. He made the decision to tear down the structure instead of letting it fall into Lake Michigan, which would leave significant debris in the water.
Other homeowners along the lakeshore are taking steps to protect their homes from the beach erosion. Sidney Jansma Jr. said his family has had a cottage on Lake Michigan for more than 70 years. In 1986, he moved the family cottage about 200 feet away from the shoreline, but he said the water has eroded about 100 feet of the banks since then.
Jansma's home is safe from an imminent threat of erosion, but he is still putting up a steel barrier in the sand to protect his land. There are big boulders in front of the wall and smaller stones behind it.
"The force of the water will come up and break on the boulders and the smaller waves will never get over the top," he said. "But the big waves will top those boulders easily and it will come back. It'll wash back here and it will just gradually go back into the lake again."
Jansma said he had to get permits from the county, state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project. He doesn't expect it to be completed until February.
The Corps of Engineers says the Great Lakes levels are going to remain unusually high for the next six months. Typically, the water levels drop in the fall, but a wet October interrupted that.
Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz says all five Great Lakes will be higher in January than they were at the beginning of the year. He says Huron and Michigan are likely to set records in February.
Possible power outages
Consumers Energy says they are anticipating that some homes may lose power because of the high winds today. They say the worst-case scenario would leave people without power for up to three days because high winds pose a danger to the crews repairing them.
In order to keep their workers safe, Consumers Energy is asking customers in advance to be patient.
"If the winds stay high for an extended period of time, it may reduce the time we can stay up in the bucket truck," said Roger Morgenstern, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy. "Typically, with a sustained wind of more than 35-40 mph, it's not safe for us to be up in the bucket truck. Now there's other work we can do, but that may impact some of our initial restoration."
Some other advice: keep electronics charged, check on neighbors and only run generators outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.