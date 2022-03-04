A high wind watch is in effect for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including Ottawa County, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Southwest winds at 30-45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
A strong cold front will bring strong gusty winds during the early to mid-morning hours of Sunday. A line of storms on the cold front could trigger even higher than 60 mph winds just before sunrise.
The strongest wind gusts are likely be to near the Lake Michigan shore, just before sunrise Sunday and just behind the surface cold front.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
