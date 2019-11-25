A high wind watch is in effect for Ottawa County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In addition, a lakeshore flood watch is in effect for the Lake Michigan shore from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says southwest winds will increase to 35-45 mph with gusts near 60 mph possible from mid-morning to early evening Wednesday.
Impacts
— Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines causing power outages.
— Possible flight delays at major airports.
— Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on north- and south-oriented roads.
The high wind watch area also includes portions of western, southern and central Michigan.
Lakeshore flood watch
The lakeshore flood watch is for the lakeshore areas of Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Southwest winds will become westerly, sustained at 35-50 mph, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. Waves greater than 10 feet are possible on Lake Michigan.
Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and considerable beach debris are possible.
This storm may be worse than any other storm so far this fall. Confidence is highest in impacts from Whitehall southward.
