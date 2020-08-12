The second Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will have a different look.
Coming off the success of the inaugural event in 2019, the Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative has made plans to celebrate Hispanic heritage and the Hispanic members of our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants in the Tri-Cities will be invited to participate in a special restaurant week from Monday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 26. Each restaurant will select a Hispanic/Latin American country whose cuisine they would like to showcase with a special appetizer, entrée, dessert and/or drink.
Informational table cards for each restaurant will provide an interactive experience for customers to learn more about the featured Hispanic country. Local bars, breweries and bakeries are encouraged to participate.
Each participating restaurant will donate a percentage of sales of these food items to the TCPI to support local Hispanic organizations. The restaurant raising the most funds will be named the TCPI 2020 Hispanic cuisine winner.
Additional activities in the planning stages include virtual dance classes, a film festival and a virtual mercado (market) on the fiesta’s website showcasing area Hispanic and Latinx businesses and organizations that serve the Hispanic community.
Restaurants can sign up to participate at grandhavenfiesta.org/restaurants/. The fiesta’s website will also have more information as the plans are finalized.
For additional information on restaurant week, contact Brenda at 231-343-1828 or bamaya@intricate grinding.com.
