Furniture, books and other historical items dating back to the early days of the village of Spring Lake (established in 1869) were for sale this week when an elderly resident vacated her home to move to an assisted living facility.
A rosewood sofa, marble-topped side tables, a grandfather clock and a leaded-window built-in case were among the items that once belonged to Hunter Savidge or William Loutit. They were for sale in the ranch-style home on the cul de sac of Ann Street.
A copy of a picture of the historical home was affixed to each piece that came from the property, formerly located at the corner of Liberty and Cutler streets, according to Duane Leet of E’Leet Appraisals and Estate Sales.
Hunter Savidge built the original house on the property in 1871, Leet said. The Loutits bought it – complete with all of the furnishings – in the 1940s. Both of the Loutits died in 1963 and the home again was purchased – complete with its furnishings – by Frank and Helene Miller.
The Millers had the house torn down in 1967 so they could redevelop the property.
“That’s what people did in those days,” Leet shrugged.
But the Millers kept many of the furnishings, including those included in this week’s estate sale.
Leet, who serves on the board of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, said museum officials have selected some pieces to add to their collection, including a desk, clock and some photos.
“They already have a couple of couches from the Loutit homes,” he said.
The couch used in the living room of the house on Ann Street was made of rosewood. Leet said it was not typical for the era when most furniture would have been made with walnut; rosewood was more expensive. The historian said this couch was definitely from Hunter Savidge’s time.
The side tables, made of walnut with marble tops, were created at Berkey Brothers in Grand Rapids. A gold side chair from the 1900s could have been added by the Loutits, Leet said.
“We also sold books with Savidge book plates in them,” he said.
Leet said that he never knows when he is going to come across a home with so many historical gems from the past.
“This was just a fluke,” he said.
