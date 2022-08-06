The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival on Friday unveiled the latest slab that was installed as part of its Walk of Coast Guard History.
Each year, the Coast Guard Festival Committee has installed a commemorative slab that honors a piece of the military branch’s history.
The festival’s executive director, Mike Smith, said he got the idea from a visit to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
This year’s slab was in honor of the Canadian Coast Guard, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Commissioner Mario Pelletier from the Canadian Coast Guard was at Friday’s ceremony, held in front of Grand Haven City Hall, to accept the honor. He said the Canadian Coast Guard has long been a part of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, but this was his first year attending the event.
“It’s a nice day today,” Pelletier said Friday afternoon. “It’s warm, but typically when we come alongside each other, it is during the harsh winter doing ice breaking. So this is definitely a nice demonstration of the true collaboration that our two organizations are doing together.”
Pelletier said the U.S. and Canadian coast guards are both well-respected organizations. They oftentimes are asked to mediate between other coast guards when there is a disagreement.
“We have a long history of partnership in our shared waters,” he added. “It builds every year.”
Although the Canadian Coast Guard is only 60 years old, Pelletier said the Canadian government had a maritime presence prior to the military branch’s formation.
“We say 60, because that was when we formally became the Coast Guard,” he explained. “But the Coast Guard services date back to the 1770s when we opened the first lighthouse and flagpole on what is the east coast of what is now known as Nova Scotia.”
The Canadian Coast Guard cutter Samuel Risley has been docked at Grand Haven this week, alongside several U.S. Coast Guard cutters, and has been available for tours during certain times.
This year’s commemorative slab as well as ones from past years can be viewed along the Grand Haven waterfront.
