GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The latest casualty of high water levels and fierce November winds is the floating bridge at Hofma Preserve in Grand Haven Township.
“The fixed portion of the floating bridge that crosses a portion of Pottawattomie Bayou was damaged by recent high winds and will be closed until repairs are completed,” Township Superintendent Bill Cargo said Tuesday.
Cargo explained that elevated water levels contributed to the damage.
“High winds pushed the water higher and damaged the fixed portion of the bridge,” he said. “The floating portion of the bridge could rise with the water, but the fixed portion cannot and was damaged by the force of the waves generated by the high winds.
“Flowing water or waves can be very destructive,” he added. “And since the fixed portion of the bridge cannot move, the force of the wind-driven waves tore apart the boardwalk.”
Cargo said the township is currently taking estimates for repairs of the bridge.
“However, because it is the end of the construction season and because historically high water levels have dramatically increased the amount of work for marine contractors, the actual repairs may not occur in the short term,” he said.
The remainder of Hofma Park & Preserve remains open, but Cargo noted that visitors cannot traverse from the north section to the south section, or vice versa, as the bridge was the only link between the two portions of the park.
(1) comment
So Bill,how high were the waves (surf ?) ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.