The Holland Audubon Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hope Church Commons room, 77 West 11th St. in Holland.
The meeting will feature a presentation, “A Love of Birds, Light and Composition” by Josh Haas, featuring Haas’ finest images as he shares how bird knowledge is vital to creating more pleasing and artistic photographs.
