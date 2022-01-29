HOLLAND TWP. — A Holland man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a traffic crash with an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy late Friday night.
According to police, the deputy was en route to a high-priority call, with his lights and sirens activated. He was heading northbound on 136th Avenue when he collided into a Honda CR-V traveling westbound at the intersection at Riley Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
