OLIVE TWP. — A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after pulling into the path of a semi-truck in Olive Township.
The Holland man was driving north on 112th Avenue and stopped for a stop sign at the New Holland Street intersection, police said. The driver then pulled into the path of a semi pulling two trailers — both of which were empty — that was heading west on New Holland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.