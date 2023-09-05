tuesday court 1

Elizabeth Robinson, left, stands at the podium with her attorney Bradley Johnson, right, Tuesday morning in the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court.

 By KAYLA TUCKER / Grand Haven Tribune

A Holland mother was sentenced a minimum of 18 months, and a maximum of 15 years, in prison for “gross negligence” after she left her children unattended in a bathtub and her 11-month-old baby drowned.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor told 20th Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing that Elizabeth Robinson was “on the phone with that child’s father talking about jail and things of that matter instead of checking on her child that was drowning in the bathtub.”

