A Holton man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, walked into oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming semi-truck shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on southbound U.S. 31 just past Taft Road in Spring Lake Township.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, after the 54-year-old man crashed his 1999 Jeep into the tree, passersby attempted to make contact with the driver who was then walking into oncoming traffic in the middle of southbound U.S. 31. The man was then struck by a semi in the highway's southbound left lane.
