Matt and Brianne Varley had given up hope of ever finding their missing cat, Levi.
Levi disappeared while the Varleys were doing some improvement projects this summer at their Grand Haven home.
“So I put up flyers with his picture and $100 reward all around the neighborhood, and I set up a camera with a trap in our garage,” Matt said. “We caught several animals and other cats, but no Levi.”
Levi was spotted around the neighborhood, near Ferry Elementary School, several times. But Matt describes Levi as “skittish” and would never let anyone get close.
Finally, a neighbor who lives near Taylor and Griffin streets was able to befriend Levi and lured him into her home with food, and the cat was returned to the Varleys.
“We finally got him after five months,” Matt said. “It had been so long, I had basically given up hope. When I woke up (Thursday) morning to text messages of pictures of Levi, I didn’t believe it was him because he didn’t have a collar and there are three identical cats in the neighborhood.”
They were able to positively identify Levi thanks to a microchip. However, Matt said he was sure even before taking the cat to the vet.
“I could just tell it was him when I picked him up from the lady’s house because he started purring and making biscuits (kneading with his paws) instantly,” he said.
The Varleys are the owners of Righteous Cuisine on Grand Haven’s North Seventh Street, and they found Levi as a kitten living under the restaurant.
“We lured him out with some pulled pork ... he turned out to be the best cat,” Matt said. “I’m just so happy, I feel like it’s the best Christmas present.”
The $100 set aside for the reward? The woman who returned Levi asked the Varleys to donate the money to Crusade for Toys, “so the Tri-Cities children will get a good Christmas.”
