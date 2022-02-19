BIZ-REAL-BANKRATE-REGRETS-DMT

While most homebuyers want to get the most house they can afford, it is crucial to also be able to afford the home they buy.

Neighborhood Housing Services, a HUD-certified housing counseling agency in Grand Haven, offers a monthly homebuyer education class that meets the education requirement for Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) down-payment assistance.

The class is six hours long, split over two evenings. Next month’s classes will be held March 8 and 22 from 5-8 each night.

