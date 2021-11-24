Dozens of signs were placed surrounding North Ottawa Community Hospital on Monday as a way to recognize the efforts of local health care workers.
Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis spearheaded the effort, which included more than a dozen local groups.
“We put out one set of signs along Taylor, another on Wisconsin, and this group will go along Sheldon, so that nobody can get to work or leave work without seeing them this weekend, when I understand we’re going to be fully staffed and fully stressed,” McGinnis said.
North Ottawa Community Health Systems CEO Shelleye Yaklin said the hospital is certainly stressed.
“We have a full, full house,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this – the severity of illness. Now we’re seeing younger people, 36, 40 years old. It’s real.”
