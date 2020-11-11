Janet Fongers, commander of the American Legion Post 28, led a small ceremony at Grand Haven's Eternal Flame on Wednesday morning in honor of Veterans Day.
“Today, we honor all the men and women who have served in the military,” Fongers said to the small crowd who gathered along Harbor Drive for the ceremony. “We set aside the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month each year to pause from our daily lives to say ‘thank you’ to those who have served and who are serving our country, to protect our freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.