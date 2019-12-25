HOLLAND — The African-American experience during the Great Migration of the 20th century is reflected in the exhibition “(re)collection” by Chicago-based artist Nate Young, which will open in the De Pree Art Center and Gallery at Hope College on Monday, Jan. 6, and continue through Feb. 6.
Young will deliver an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Cook Auditorium of the De Pree Art Center, with a reception following in the gallery from 5-6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to the exhibition, artist’s talk and reception. Admission is free.
During the Great Migration, millions of African Americans left the Jim Crow South seeking better lives in the Northeast, Midwest and West. Based on family oral history and relics, “(re)collection” interprets and mythologizes the life of Young’s great-grandfather, who was among those who made the journey.
The initial version of “(re)collection” — which will include new work that Young has created specifically for the exhibition — debuted at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, Virginia, in 2017. In its online description, the center notes: “In an emotionally moving and exquisitely crafted exhibition, the artist brings together the hand-made wooden objects for which he is best known, along with jewelry making, printmaking and a sculptural sound installation made during his recent Quirk+VisArts residency. Both personally sourced and historically resonant, '(re)collection' reflects on the ways in which identity is formed through action and circumstance and transformed by archive and memory.”
Young is an assistant professor of studio arts at the University of Illinois in Chicago, and is also co-founder and director of the artist-run exhibition space The Bindery Projects in Minneapolis.
Audience members who need assistance to fully enjoy any event at Hope are encouraged to contact the college's Events and Conferences Office by emailing events@hope.edu or calling 616-395-7222 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The De Pree Art Center and Gallery is located at 275 Columbia Ave. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
