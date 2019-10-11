DETROIT — Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp was recently elected to serve a one-year term as president of the Michigan Association of Mayors (MAM).
Repp was selected at the organization’s annual board meeting, which took place during the Michigan Municipal League Convention in Detroit on Sept. 26. She served previously as vice president and now succeeds President Jim Rynberg, mayor of Fremont.
In addition, Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp was selected as vice president of the association. The Michigan Association of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of the state’s chief elected officials. Representing 136 communities, MAM works to assist the chief elected officials of cities, townships and villages; advance the various interests and operations of communities represented by its members and all Michigan communities; promote cooperation among communities statewide; and advocate local interests at the state and federal levels.
Repp was born in England and grew up in both Canada and the United States, obtaining her U.S. citizenship in 1988. In 1983, she began work at the city of Port Huron as executive secretary to the city manager. She was promoted to city clerk in 1989 and served in that capacity for nearly 20 years before retiring.
In 2009, Repp ran for a seat on the Port Huron City Council. As the top vote-getter, she was appointed mayor. Subsequently, the mayoral seat became an elected position, and she has since been elected four times.
Hopp is serving her first term as mayor of Ferrysburg. She continues to be actively involved with several local, regional and state boards. Hopp is an EOA Level 4 graduate, EOA past president, former member of the MML Board of Trustees and past president of Michigan Women in Municipal Government. She is the creator/co-chairperson of the Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff, which has raised significant funding for multiple West Michigan nonprofit agencies.
“I feel privileged and honored to have the opportunity to serve as vice president of this great organization,” Hopp said. “I look forward to working with MAM President Repp to have a positive impact on the communities we serve all over Michigan.”
Also during its recent annual meeting, MAM re-elected Auburn Mayor Lee Kilbourn, Baraga Village President Wendell Dompier and Fremont Mayor Jim Rynberg to three-year terms on its board.
Other board members are East Jordan Mayor Russell Peck, Hastings Mayor David Tossava, Zeeland Mayor Kevin Klynstra and Eastpointe Mayor Suzanne Pixley.
