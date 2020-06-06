Some pandemic hospitalization numbers buried deep on the Michigan.gov website are now easily accessible on Ottawa County’s COVID-19 dashboard.
An aggregate of the COVID-19 case numbers from the three hospitals in the county – North Ottawa Community Hospital, Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital – can now be viewed on the county health department’s dashboard, which can be found on the county’s website at miottawa.org.
The new section of the dashboard was scheduled to go live on Friday, according to Jennifer VanSkiver, spokesperson for the North Ottawa Community Health System.
VanSkiver said compiling the data in the region would help area municipal leaders keep a handle on the situation as the lakeshore opens up to the expected influx of tourists.
The dashboard section will show total number of hospital beds between the three hospitals, the percentage of those beds currently filled and the number of COVID-19 cases in the hospitals. It will not separate out the numbers for each hospital.
The graphic will also list the number of ventilators in the county, which is about 30, VanSkiver said. NOCH has five ventilators.
VanSkiver said she is also paying close attention to Muskegon County numbers.
“If we start to see the numbers trend up, that’s when we need to work with local leaders to see if we have to dial back in any way,” she said.
State upgrades its COVID-19 data
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday began providing additional and improved statistics on its coronavirus website at Michigan.gov/corona virus.
The new data presentation was developed by MDHHS staff using PowerBI software.
“We are continuing to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Data is now being provided in visual, easy-to-understand graphs and allow users to display data by date, for their county or by preparedness region.”
The following information is being included: confirmed and probable cases and deaths by age group, sex and race breakdowns for the state, preparedness regions and counties; total serologic and diagnostic tests by county and preparedness region; and cumulative confirmed cases and deaths by date.
