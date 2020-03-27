Local hospital officials are imploring people to stay home and respect the governor’s executive order as the hospital continues to gear up for the expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
North Ottawa Community Hospital is also considering a request to take in COVID-19 patients from Detroit. This is a request that Holland Hospital has already denied, according to NOCH spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver.
“All of its (Detroit’s) major hospitals are at or reaching capacity,” VanSkiver said. “There’s no more staff and they are low on supplies.”
“We’re still evaluating,” VanSkiver said. “What it comes down to is how much staff is available and how much equipment is available.”
The hospital is looking at data models to help determine the anticipated needs of the local community, before deciding whether or not to house patients from outside the area.
VanSkiver said Friday morning that while the hospital currently is not housing any COVID patients, that it’s just a matter of time.
The hospital can house 79 patients.
On Monday, the hospital will start a new Tele Health program, as well as a new triage system that will quickly separate potential COVID-19 patients from those needing other hospital services.
All elective surgeries have been canceled and so hospital volume is currently low, VanSkiver said.
All staff will also enter only through the main entrance so they are not co-mingling with patients as they wait to be screened, VanSkiver said. Staff and anyone else entering the front entrance must still have their temperature checked.
The hospital is increasing staffing and looking closely at where everyone can best be used.
“We’re calling in physicians, nurses, mid levels and other clinical staff,” she said.
The state and federal governments have also relaxed licensing requirements “so people who are trained and still relevant in their skills (retired) can come in.”
On Friday and continuing over the weekend, staff planned to move around beds and set up equipment and the triage area, VanSkiver said.
“We’re looking at needs that we haven’t seen in generations,” she said. “At the end of the day, COVID will be here. Our goal is to be as ready as we can be.”
VanSkiver said she would be very happy if the whole situation turned out to be over-hyped.
“I would not mind being criticized for being over-prepared,” she said. “But every health care worker in the country feels the same.”
“It’s less than two hours from where we are sitting,” she said. “It’s not in a different country or in a different state.”
VanSkiver said it’s important for people to be aware and educated.
“It’s for the community to feel some confidence,” she said of the hospital’s actions to be prepared. “We are basing our decisions on facts.”
In the meantime, VanSkiver encouraged people to take advantage of technology to keep communicating with people.
“There will be an end date,” she said. “We don’t know when it will be. We have to stay in the moment. That end date will come sooner if we do.”
Tele Health (Starts Monday, March 30)
The telephone number is the same as for North Ottawa Urgent Care, 616-604-0096.
This is for people in active distress, to keep them separate from the screening for the hospital’s remote test site for coronavirus.
This is to determine if the person needs to get to a higher level of medical care.
For example, If your child has a scratchy throat to the point you feel he or she might need medical care, call that number to talk to medical personnel for evaluation.
If you are a 50-year-old female and are symptomatic, but are not sure, then call and they will screen you and possibly refer you to the remote testing site.
Screenings for potential remote testing through North Ottawa Community Hospital are obtained by calling this number: 616-935-7810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.