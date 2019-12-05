LANSING — The Michigan House on Wednesday night unanimously approved a budget plan spearheaded by state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, requiring the Legislature to present a budget to the governor by July 1 each year.
VanWoerkom said the move is good government reform that will offer more certainty for schools, local governments and other critical programs that rely on state funding to operate.
“Hindsight is 20/20, and given this year’s budget impasse, we’ve learned no one benefits when the budget process pushes right up to the Oct. 1 constitutional deadline,” VanWoerkom said. “Michigan’s most vulnerable residents have been put at risk by the governor singlehandedly prolonging the budget process through ultimatums and funding cuts. This is a necessary step to protect the hard-working taxpayers of Michigan and ensure they are not used as political pawns in budget negotiations ever again.”
Much like state law establishes a deadline by which the governor must present the Legislature with a budget proposal, VanWoerkom’s plan would establish a reasonable deadline by which the Legislature must submit its budget to the governor for review. A signed, implemented state budget would still be due by Oct. 1.
“Providing a three-month buffer to ensure lingering disagreements between the governor and the Legislature are settled before critical programs are impacted is a common-sense solution that will help restore trust within the budget process,” VanWoerkom said.
