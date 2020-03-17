Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Scary. Surreal.
Those are a few of the words we’re hearing repeated over and over as our life changes with the daily – no, hourly – updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every aspect of our lives has changed. Schools are closed, as are theaters, bars and gyms. Restaurants are take-out only. Churches have gone to online services. Many of us face uncertainty with our jobs.
Here at the Grand Haven Tribune, we’re doing our best to cover the crisis to the best of our ability. We’re talking to teachers about how they’ll handle teaching remotely, reaching out to restaurant owners on how the closures will affect them, speaking with a licensed psychologist about how to deal with the fear associated with the virus, and sharing where you can go to get free food for those who need help.
We’re putting all of these stories into the printed edition of the Tribune, which will continue to appear in your mailbox six days a week.
As news breaks at a furious pace, we’re also putting many of the stories up immediately online at grandhaventribune.com. All content related to the coronavirus has been placed in front of our digital paywall, which means the articles are free to read for subscribers and nonsubscribers alike.
But we also realize that life must go on, and there’s more to it than the constant barrage of news about coronavirus.
That’s where you come into play.
We’d love to hear stories and see photos of what you and your family are doing during this difficult time. What creative ways are you keeping your kids educated, entertained and active? What are some fun activities you’ve participated in? What’s worked for your family that you think others would benefit from?
Please let us know! You can send your stories and photos to us at news@grandhaventribune.com.
We’ll share as many of these as we can over the coming weeks, both in print and online.
Now you want comments after you lost readers due to the end of the comments section.What's to say you'll not be receiving the same types of comments you deleted before ?
