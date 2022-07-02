More pets run away on the Fourth of July holiday than at any other time of the year.
That’s according to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who is urging pet owners to take precautions this year – not only to keep animals safe and with their families, but to prevent the continuing problem of “overcrowding” in animal shelters.
In June alone, 212 strays were taken in by the Harbor Humane Society’s animal shelter in West Olive, with 28 stays from out of the county and 25 animal control drop-offs.
“We are experiencing incredible intakes and lower adoptions recently,” said Harbor Humane’s Director of Marketing Jen Nuernberg. “Shelters everywhere are over capacity and struggling.”
The hustle and bustle – and loud noises – of the July 4 holiday weekend adds to the chance that an animal could get loose.
“The likelihood of a pet going missing is much higher on this holiday,” Nuernberg said. “This is due to the sounds, of course, but also just the number of activities happening in homes, people in and out, maybe not using as much caution as normal. It’s so important to make sure your pets are set up for success and safety.”
The first priority for pet owners, Nuernberg said, should be getting their pets microchipped. The service is available at the shelter for $20 and pet owners can bring their pet in to check the microchip number anytime the shelter is open.
If a pet owner knows their pet’s microchip number, they can check if the information is up to date at www.petmicrochiplookup.org.
Other tips for this weekend include:
Keep your pets inside in the air conditioning. “They’d rather be there than roasting in the sun with you,” Nuernberg said.
Have water accessible inside and outside at all times.
Do not feed them “human” food or leave them where alcohol is accessible.
Make sure dogs are wearing collars at all times. “Even the dogs who you think would ‘never leave the yard’ will when it comes to the shock and stress of fireworks,” Nuernberg said.
Provide calming elements for your pets, like putting them in a safe, quiet place with their favorite toys and treats.
“All of these small things will keep them safe and home, and make a difference in their well-being this, and all, holidays,” Nuernberg said. “The community doing all they can to keep their pets safe and home, and out of the shelter, truly does help us and keeps our shelter spaces open for animals who may not have a home or any other solution.”
