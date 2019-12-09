With the holidays approaching, the community has an opportunity to help teens.
For a fourth year, the Community Care for Teens project aims to fulfill the needs of teenagers considered homeless and raise awareness about homelessness. Wendy Deaton, Steven Vanderwerp and Grand Haven Area Public Schools Homeless Liaison Sarah Elliott are joining together to get the community’s support in helping teens this holiday season and in the future.
Requests from local teens are on a Facebook page called “Community Care for Teens.” Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring a teen can comment on their particular tag. They will receive an email with more detailed information about the teen’s requests.
Individuals are asked to spend between $100 and $125 to fulfill their teens’ wishes. Some of the items range from jeans, blankets, socks, Harbor Transit passes, toothbrushes, body wash and gas gift cards.
Residents can also support teens and families by purchasing gift cards for area stores. Elliott said she’s able to provide families with gift cards around the holidays and throughout the year.
All donations should be dropped off at the Grand Haven school district's Education Service Center, 1415 S. Beechtree St., prior to Dec. 16 so they can be distributed before winter break begins. Elliott works with school counselors and families to pick up the items.
It started in 2016 as a pay-it-forward project with @HomeRealty with $20. With Deaton’s help, Vanderwerp said they turned it into $1,000 to sponsor two families in the community.
In its second year, Deaton and Vanderwerp approached Grand Haven schools and found there’s a need to support teens considered homeless. Since then, the project has grown from supporting 25 teens and raising $5,000 between sponsoring students and additional resources, to supporting 45 teens and raising about $7,500 last year.
To identify teens in need, Elliott works with guidance counselors and principals at Lakeshore Middle School, and Grand Haven and Central high schools. Elliott also connects with teens who have been identified as homeless.
Elliott said she knows there are more teens in need, and they’re working to identify other students for the project. Identifying information is kept separate and only Elliott has access to it.
“There’s a degree of confidentially,” she said.
Another aspect they’re working on is supporting teens who have siblings. Elliott said they can tell some teens don’t want to receive gifts while their family is struggling, so they’re working to connect families with resources.
Deaton said she was shocked to learn about the number of students within the Grand Haven school district whose families identify as homeless. At the end of the 2018-19 school year, more than 200 families were identified.
Each year, families have to be requalified. At the end of September, Elliott said 85 new families were identified. More than 100 families have been identified so far this year.
To further their efforts in helping families and raise awareness, the team is in the beginning stages of developing the Tri-Cities Community Care Foundation. Vanderwerp said the goal is to see it grow and ensure teens are taken care of during the school year and during summer break.
In learning about the need in the community and getting involved, Vanderwerp said they’re stepping in during a crucial part in the kids’ lives, and showing they care can make a difference at Christmas and in their future.
“You never know the impact that that can have on someone when you just show them that you care and are willing to do something for them,” he said.
