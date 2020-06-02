BLENDON TWP. — One of two drivers involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Tyler Street in Blendon Township was sent to the hospital.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the crash at 1:29 p.m. Their investigation shows that a 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on Tyler and had stopped at the stop sign at 72nd Avenue before pulling out into the path of a 2008 Ford Econoline van that was northbound on 72nd Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.