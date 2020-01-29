Todd Whiteman recently joined the staff of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, as district director.
Prior to joining the congressman’s office, Whiteman served as the executive director of the Disability Network Lakeshore for the past eight years. He also served two terms as a member of the Holland City Council, from 2009-17, and was an active member on several area boards, including the West Michigan Airport Authority, Holland Board of Appeals and Holland Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
