U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says he is working to ensure some of the essential workers in Michigan are receiving a “thank you” for their services.
During recent telephone town hall meetings conducted by the congressman, Huizenga spoke about the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Emergency Situations (H.E.R.O.E.S.) Act.
“This was modeled after what we do for troops,” he explained. “We suspend their income tax when they go into war zone. This really is a war on this virus. The impact to the economy is real. The threat to health is real.”
While this may not be enough, Huizenga said, the act is a way to thank people for the work they are doing on the “front lines” of the virus.
“If wasn’t for them,” he said, “we would be in a world of hurt.”
The legislation would provide a four-month federal income tax holiday for workers such as law enforcement officers, pharmacists, firefighters, nurses, doctors and licensed medical facility support staff.
Huizenga said the goal is to get the bill passed as soon as the House returns for an April 20 session.
The secretary of the treasury would have the ability to extend the tax holiday for up to an additional three months. The legislation states this holiday could be provided for medical professionals and first responders in counties with at least one positive case of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.