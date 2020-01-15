WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Huizenga, Republican co-chairman of the Great Lakes Task Force, led a bipartisan effort with 40 of his colleagues emphasizing the importance of infrastructure projects across the Great Lakes region.
Specifically, in a letter to R.D. James, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for civil works, the bipartisan coalition outlined efforts to prevent Asian carp from entering the ecosystem, supporting the modernization of the Soo Locks and measures to mitigate the damaging impact of erosion.
With Congress appropriating an additional $2.69 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers’ budget, members of the Great Lakes Task Force are encouraging the corps to consider and incorporate these projects into its 2020 work plan.
“The work performed by the Army Corps of Engineers in West Michigan and across the Great Lakes region is critical for our communities to thrive,” said Huizenga, R-Zeeland. “The bipartisan priorities laid out by the Great Lakes Task Force preserve the Great Lakes ecosystem for future generations, support economic growth across the region, and will help mitigate potential damage from erosion and high water to communities along the lakeshore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.