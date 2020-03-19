Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.