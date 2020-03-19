U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says he will be hosting a telephone town hall Friday morning to talk with constituents about the pandemic.
"The purpose of the call will be for me to provide a brief update on federal action to combat the spread of COVID-19 and take your questions from across the Second (Congressional) District," the congressman said.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
You can join the conversation via landline, smartphone, or by streaming the call at Huizenga.House.Gov/live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.