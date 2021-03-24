U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga will be hosting a telephone town hall with residents from across West Michigan beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
The purpose of the call will be to discuss the ongoing debates in Washington and how they impact West Michigan, the congressman said. Topics will likely include the crisis on the border, the GRUB Act and HR 1.
"I will also be taking questions from constituents across the Second District on a variety of issues and topics," said Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
If you would like to participate in future telephone town halls, you can sign up here to receive a phone call.
The audio of Thursday's conversation will be streamed live at Huizenga.House.Gov/live after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.