Huizenga to host telephone town hall Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will host a telephone town hall forum Tuesday evening, Oct. 22.
"The purpose of the call will be for me to provide a brief update on congressional activities and then take your questions from across the Second District," the congressman said. "This is a great way for you to share your priorities with me without having to leave the comfort of your own home."
You can join the conversation by landline, cellphone, or by streaming the call at Huizenga.House.Gov/live. It will begin at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.