Congressman Bill Huizenga will host a telephone town hall at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for constituents across Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.
The conversation will focus on President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the reconciliation process, and the House acting on the president’s proposal later this week. During the call, Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will be answering questions from constituents across West Michigan as well as exploring the significant amount of extraneous spending included in this package.
